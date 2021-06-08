Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,033 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.