Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 80,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.35. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

