Bytom Reaches Market Cap of $107.48 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $107.48 million and $29.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00481016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,682,782,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,497,719 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

