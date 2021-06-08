Burst Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Burst has a market cap of $32.96 million and $134,916.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

