BTMX Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00072978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00994687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.38 or 0.09661360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051055 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars.

