Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.50

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 1329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $980.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $21,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $5,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

