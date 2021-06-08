Brokers Set Expectations for Elastic’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Elastic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.26.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $132.57 on Monday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.