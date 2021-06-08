Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $9.91

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,921,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

