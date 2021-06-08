Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNEYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 24,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

