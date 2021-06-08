Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $100.62

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

