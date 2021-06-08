Brokerages Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) PT at $11.81

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LX stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

