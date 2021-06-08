Brokerages Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Target Price at $8.45

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

IMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,770. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. Research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

