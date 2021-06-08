Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $15.27

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $48,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAG stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.