Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $49.88

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

GTBIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 242,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,321. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.21.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

