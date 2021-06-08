Brokerages Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $22.50

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

CURLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 373,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.