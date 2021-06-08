Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target at $15.57

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

NASDAQ AXLA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.36. 76,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,342. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 311.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

