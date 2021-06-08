Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $121.67

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,126. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.66. 675,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

