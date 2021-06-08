Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.