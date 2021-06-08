Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

XFOR stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

