Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.