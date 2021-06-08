Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.17 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

