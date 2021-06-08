Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post sales of $339.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.06 million and the lowest is $330.40 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $327.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,836. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after buying an additional 706,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.