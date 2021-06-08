Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 286%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ovintiv by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ovintiv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OVV opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

