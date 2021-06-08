Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX remained flat at $$5.19 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 435,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,581. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

