Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $688.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.23 million and the lowest is $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

EEFT traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.16. 5,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,390. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -567.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.36. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

