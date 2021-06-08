Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

SWN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 465,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,600,340. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

