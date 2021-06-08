Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.61). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

OM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of OM stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $44.84. 1,015,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.65. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.