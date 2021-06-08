Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.61). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

OM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of OM stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $44.84. 1,015,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.65. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.