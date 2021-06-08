Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report sales of $49.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.09. 676,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,724. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.