Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $555.00 at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $538.00 to $555.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $463.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.83. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

