Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after buying an additional 282,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after buying an additional 253,808 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $467.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

