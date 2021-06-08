Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,502 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $45,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. 381,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712,210. The firm has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

