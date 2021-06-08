Brinker International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 27,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,371% compared to the average daily volume of 1,122 call options.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,081,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $29,715,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,009.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

