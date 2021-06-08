Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.580-2.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.640-0.740 EPS.

Brady stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 223,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,501. Brady has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

