BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.170-0.180 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 197,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,625. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

