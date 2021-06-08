Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.01 million and $49,567.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00073469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00985770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.89 or 0.09841545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00051037 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

