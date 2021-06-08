Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.18 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

