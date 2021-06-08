Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

MLM stock opened at $353.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.