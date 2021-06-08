Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,248 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of -159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

