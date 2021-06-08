Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $81,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.