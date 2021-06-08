Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 290 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $613,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 165,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $233.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

