Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00504714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00021664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.40 or 0.01396131 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

