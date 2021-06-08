Bollard Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.57, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

