BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 5,882 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

