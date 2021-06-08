BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 12,617 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. 74,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,339. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

