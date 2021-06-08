BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. 1,244,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,631,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

