BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,548 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPT opened at $175.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.69. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,744. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

