BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Albany International were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Albany International by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 76,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Albany International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Albany International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $92.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.70.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

