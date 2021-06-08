BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NTB stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.