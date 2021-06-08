BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

