BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,308 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 138.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

NYSE:GMED opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

